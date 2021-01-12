UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Warns PDM To Desist From Violating Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Rashid warns PDM to desist from violating laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should desist from taking law into their hands.

"Action could be taken against the elements found involved in violating laws of the country, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Criticizing the new tactics being adopted by PDM parties against the ruling party, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was not going to Rawalpindi but he would have visit to Islamabad, for publicity of his brand of the company. Commenting on foreign funding case, he informed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had disclosed the Names of donors, while the Opposition party leaders could not do so. He warned that ruling party would approach the election commission (EC), in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question about resignation issue, the minister said that nation would observe the rift among the party members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, over the matter of resignation. To another question regarding back door diplomacy of a person hailing from functional group, Sheikh Rashid said that Muhammad Ali Durrani, was not meeting with Ex Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, on the behest of ruling party leader. He made it clear that Imran Khan was holding discretionary powers for any decision.

To a question, he claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure. He also predicted the same wishes for Chief Minister Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Visit Rashid Rawalpindi Same Muhammad Ali Muslim TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

27 minutes ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

48 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

27 minutes ago

UK Vaccinated About 40% of Nationals Aged 80 Again ..

16 minutes ago

Top US Lawmaker Urges Reversal of Houthis Terroris ..

16 minutes ago

Explosion at Gold Mine in Eastern China Leaves 22 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.