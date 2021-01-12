Rashid warns PDM to desist from violating laws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should desist from taking law into their hands.

"Action could be taken against the elements found involved in violating laws of the country, " he stated in an interview with a private television channel. Criticizing the new tactics being adopted by PDM parties against the ruling party, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was not going to Rawalpindi but he would have visit to Islamabad, for publicity of his brand of the company. Commenting on foreign funding case, he informed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had disclosed the Names of donors, while the Opposition party leaders could not do so. He warned that ruling party would approach the election commission (EC), in foreign funding case.

In reply to a question about resignation issue, the minister said that nation would observe the rift among the party members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, over the matter of resignation. To another question regarding back door diplomacy of a person hailing from functional group, Sheikh Rashid said that Muhammad Ali Durrani, was not meeting with Ex Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, on the behest of ruling party leader. He made it clear that Imran Khan was holding discretionary powers for any decision.

To a question, he claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure. He also predicted the same wishes for Chief Minister Punjab.