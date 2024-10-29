Open Menu

Rashidi Calls For Sexual Violence To Be Recognized As War Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Rashidi calls for sexual violence to be recognized as war crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mahtab Akbar Rashidi, on Tuesday, urged the global community to recognize sexual and gender-based violence as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Speaking on the second day of the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action at the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court and the Rule of Law, titled "Pursuing Justice for International Sexual and Gender-Based Crimes," Rashidi expressed concern over the insufficient attention given to these issues, which she deemed critical violations of international norms.

She emphasized the need for global multilateral forums such as the UN, UNSC, and PGA to foster consensus among nations on this urgent matter. This, she argued, is vital for ensuring human rights, holding violators accountable, and supporting victims.

Despite the international community’s clear stance against sexual and gender-based violence, Rashidi called for a comprehensive response from nations worldwide.

She highlighted the importance of ratifying international frameworks to ensure accountability for perpetrators of such violence.

Additionally, she urged member countries to allocate financial resources to enable the International Criminal Court to operate effectively and deliver swift justice.

The session was moderated by Fatoumatta Nijai, Chairperson of the National Assembly Committee on Gender, Children, and Welfare in Gambia and a PGA member.

Roseby Gadama, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Women's Caucus in Malawi and a PGA member, advocated for multi-sectoral approaches and comprehensive strategies to prevent sexual and gender-based violence. She also stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation to share experiences and best practices in tackling this critical issue.

