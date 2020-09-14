Rashkai Special Economic Zone to create employment, trade opportunities: CM aide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industry and Commerce, Abdul Karim on Monday said that completion of Rashkai Economic Zone would usher a new era of prosperity and development in the province by initiating industrial and commercial activities.

Talking to reporters during a ceremony held for developmental agreement regarding Rashakai Special Economic Zone, he said today is a historical day for the people of the province as the Rashkai Special Economic Zone after becoming operational would open the doors for employment opportunities in industrial and commercial sectors.

On the occasion, the Special Assistant extended special thanks to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan for his personal interest in the Rashkai Special Economic Zone, the first project of the province which is near completion under Public-Private Partnership.

He said that work is in full swing to set up industrial zones in other districts in the province, which would lead to economic growth and would help create more employment.