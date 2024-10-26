Open Menu

Rasm-e-Chehlum Of Former Federal Secretary Ombudsman Held

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Rasm-e-Chehlum of former federal secretary ombudsman held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Rasm-e-Chehlum and Qur'an Khawani of former federal secretary of Federal ombudsman institution,Muhammad Ameer Siyaal was held at Moza Siyaal Abad Thehrri Sargodha on Saturday.

People from all walk of life were in the Chehlum and prayed high ranks for departed soul.

Ameer Siyaal had been paying his services in different departments of Federal government and was known as an honest officer.

He remained Director General (DG) welfare establishment division and Additional secretary Federal cabinet before his retirement.

According to a spokesperson,a large number of politicians and social sector people were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sargodha All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 hour ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

13 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan