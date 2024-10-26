Rasm-e-Chehlum Of Former Federal Secretary Ombudsman Held
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Rasm-e-Chehlum and Qur'an Khawani of former federal secretary of Federal ombudsman institution,Muhammad Ameer Siyaal was held at Moza Siyaal Abad Thehrri Sargodha on Saturday.
People from all walk of life were in the Chehlum and prayed high ranks for departed soul.
Ameer Siyaal had been paying his services in different departments of Federal government and was known as an honest officer.
He remained Director General (DG) welfare establishment division and Additional secretary Federal cabinet before his retirement.
According to a spokesperson,a large number of politicians and social sector people were present on the occasion.
