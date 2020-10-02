Rasm-e-Qul for brother-in-law of minister held

The 'Rasm-e-Qul' for the late Malik Fida Hussain, father of social, political personality Malik Abdul Rauf and brother-in-law of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik was held at Mouza Chah Kaloo Wala Seetal Mari area here on Friday

A large number of people from all walks of life including Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, Javed Hashmi, MPAs Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Waseem Khan Badozai, Saleem Labar, Qasim Langah besides this Mian Jameel, Abdul Waheed Arain and others attended the Rasm-e-Qul.

Renowned religious scholar Farooq Khan Saeedi highlighted the philosophy of death and life.

In the end, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi offered dua.