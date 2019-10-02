UrduPoint.com
Rasm-e-Qul For Dr. Zamin Held In Swabi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:16 PM

Rasm-e-Qul for Dr. Zamin held in Swabi

Rasm-e-Qul for ex-Chief Scientist, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was held at his native-town (Swabi) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Rasm-e-Qul for ex-Chief Scientist, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was held at his native-town (Swabi) here on Wednesday.

Dr. Zamin was laid to rest in the local graveyard (Maniri Payan) after his funeral prayers was offered at his native hometown (Swabi) on Monday.

The funeral prayers was attended by a large number of local people and official colleagues.

A day after laid to rest, family members includes: Brothers ( Major Sarzamin Khan, Bakhat Zamin Khan, Col. Muhammad Ghani), Sons (Zaryab Khan, Hamza Khan, Saud Khan)Nephews ( Yasir Khan, Naseer Khan, Asad, Babar,Jawad,Arsalan and Yousaf) visited the grave of late Dr. Zamin and offered Fatiha there.

