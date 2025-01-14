Rasm-e-Qul held for martyred ITP constable Syed Zubair Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Rasm-e-Qul for Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) constable Syed Zubair Shah, who was martyred in the line of duty, was held at his residence in Dhok Jilani on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, a contingent of police personnel attended the solemn ceremony, offering condolences to the bereaved family and praying for the departed soul's eternal peace. They also prayed for the family’s strength to endure this irreparable loss.

Syed Zubair Shah embraced martyrdom last Sunday in Sector I-9, Islamabad, after being fired upon by unidentified assailants while performing his duties.

The tragic incident has left the police force and the community mourning the loss of a dedicated officer who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice are underway.

It is worth mentioning that Zubair Shah was the youngest among five siblings and was unmarried.

