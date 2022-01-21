UrduPoint.com

Rasool Bux Palejo's 92nd Birthday Celebrated In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Rasool Bux Palejo's 92nd birthday celebrated in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The 92nd birthday of Awami Tehreek founder and senior advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan late Rasool Bux Palejo was celebrated across Sindh on Thursday and tributes were paid to the nationalist leader.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) and Awami Tehreek arranged birthday ceremonies of party's founding father in many cities of Sindh including Hyderabad.

Leaders of both the parties belonging to Palijo's school of thought while terming him a great leader said late Palejo had played an important role in raising awareness among the people of Sindh about their rights.

QAT leaders Dr Aziz Talpur, Dr Gulzar Ashraf Palejo, Shoukat Sarewal, Altaf Khaskheli and others attended the program and a cake was cut to celebrate 92md birthday of late Rasool Bux Palejo.

