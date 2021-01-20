Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portrait

Renowned Artist Sehar Shah Rizvi paid tributes to progressive intellectual and lawyer late Rasool Bux Palijo on his 91st birthday by creating a live portrait

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Renowned Artist Sehar Shah Rizvi paid tributes to progressive intellectual and lawyer late Rasool Bux Palijo on his 91st birthday by creating a live portrait.

Over 20,000 fans of Mr.

Palijo from all over the world participated in the live art painting for more than an hour, according to a communiqu.

Commenting on the occasion, Artist Sehar Shah said that Rasool Bux Palijo was a companion of the oppressed and a great leader who trained millions of people politically and brought rural women into practical politics.

She said that art, literature and culture were in his veins, he used to express revolutionary ideas through literature and art.