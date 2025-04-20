Rate of 20 kg bag of flour decreases by Rs 200

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A 20-kg bag of flour has become cheaper by Rs 200 in Lahore.

Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza told APP that the price of wheat

had decreased from Rs 3400 to Rs2600 per maund.

Therefore, the price of a bag of flour has been reduced by Rs 200 immediately. He said that

now a 20-kg bag of flour is being sold for Rs 1500 from Rs1700.