Rate Of Coronavirus Starts Declining In Karachi,Hyderabad : Advisor

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that in the context of coronavirus in Sindh, the positive effects of sanctions have come to light as a result of which the rate of coronavirus has started decreasing in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said in his statement regarding the statistics of coronavirus cases that in the last 24 hours, the rate of coronavirus cases in Karachi has come down to 8.34 percent and the rate of coronavirus infected people in Hyderabad has come down to 4.42 percent.

He added that 24 people have died due to the coronavirus and appealed to the people to continue their cooperation for the implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and fulfill their national responsibility by vaccinating every individual.

More Stories From Pakistan

