Rate of eggs touches all-time high, to be sold on 540 per dozen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The rate of eggs touched an all-time high and is being sold at Rs 540 per dozen, with one at Rs 45 in the local market; however, the local administration fixed the rate of eggs at Rs 400 per dozen.

Despite issuing the rates of the eggs by the local administration at Rs 400 per dozen, no one cares about the government rates.

The rate of live chicken is Rs 430 per kg, while garlic is the most expensive vegetable at Rs 600, while Pakistani garlic is sold at Rs 500 per kg.

Peas sold at Rs 300, while Punjabi peas sold at Rs 260 per kg: chili 240, potato 60, onion 180, green chili 140, tomato 150, and turnips 60 rupees per kg.

Eggplant 120, Carrot 80, Cucumber 120, and Cauliflower 120, while closed cabbage is sold at Rs 80 per kg. However, the most expensive fruit among Iranian apples is 360 rupees, while golden apples are 240 to 250 rupees, and Kabuli apples are sold at 320 rupees per kg.

Banana is 160 rupees a dozen; guava is 100; grapes are 360 kg; Malta Swat is 290; Kino is 200; Fruiter is 170; and Kino Punjabi is sold at Rs. 120 per dozen.