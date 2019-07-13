Rates for daily use commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : The District Administration has fixed new rates for some daily-use commodities for convenience of general public.

A spokesman of the administration told APP Saturday that white grams (big local) will be sold at Rs.102/- per kg while white grams (small) will be available at Rs.97/- per kg.

Similarly, price of black grams (big) will be Rs.100/- per kg, black grams (small) Rs.90/- per kg, gram pulses (big) Rs.100/- per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.95/- per kg, lentil pulses (big imported) Rs.92/- per kg, lentil pulses (small local) Rs.100/- per kg, Maash pulses (washed imported) Rs.158/- per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed imported) Rs.

150/- per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) Rs.148/- per kg, red chilli powder Rs.275/- per kg, gram powder (Besan) Rs.102/- per kg, rice Basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.127/- per kg, Basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.133/- per kg, rice Ari broken at Rs.35/- per kg, milk at Rs.75/- per liter, yogurt at Rs.80/- per kg, mutton at Rs.700/- per kg, beef at Rs.350/- per kg, Roti (bread 100 grams) at Rs.6/-, Roti (Khameeri)/Naan (simple) at Rs.7/-, Naan (oily) at Rs.10 and ice at Rs.5 per kg.

Rates of vegetables, fruits and poultry items will be issued on daily basis and strict action would be taken against the profiteers without any discrimination, spokesman added.