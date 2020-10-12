Rates for daily use commodities fixed

The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) in its meeting on Monday fixed new rates for some daily use items. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that gram powder (Besan) would be available at Rs110 per kg in wholesale while it will be sold at Rs 115 in retail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) in its meeting on Monday fixed new rates for some daily use items. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that gram powder (Besan) would be available at Rs110 per kg in wholesale while it will be sold at Rs 115 in retail. Similarly, white grams (big) will be available at Rs.100 per kg and Rs105 per kg, white grams (small) at Rs 84 per kg and Rs 88 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.112 per kg and Rs 117 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.104 per kg and Rs.107 per kg.

He said that gram pulses (big) will be sold at Rs.112 per kg and Rs.117 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.101 per kg and Rs.105 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.180 per kg and Rs.185 per kg, Maash pulses (washed, imported) at Rs.218 per kg and Rs.223 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed, imported) at Rs.183 per kg and Rs.190 per kg, lentil pulses (big, imported) at Rs.130 per kg and Rs.133 per kg, lentil pulses (small, local) at Rs.

146 per kg and Rs.150 per kg.

Similarly, rice super basmati (new) will be available at Rs.135 per kg and Rs.140 per kg, rice super basmati (old) at Rs.140 per kg and Rs.145 per kg, rice broken at Rs.38 per kg and Rs.40 per kg, sugar at Rs.94 per kg, flour bag (20 kg) at Rs.860, milk at Rs.90 per kg, yogurt at Rs.95 per kg, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.6, Roti (Khameeri) at Rs.7 and Naan at Rs.10.

The price of mutton in Tehsil City will be Rs.850 per kg and in other Tehsils at Rs.800 per kg whereas beef will be available at Rs 400 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.375 per kg in other Tehsils of district Faisalabad.

The rates of fruits, vegetables and poultry products will be issued by the market committee on daily basis, he added.

He asked the traders to avoid from overcharging while the special price control magistrates have been activated to prevent shopkeepers from profiteering so that maximum relief could be provided to the consumers.