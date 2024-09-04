Rates, gauge inspected at filling stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Tehsil administration of Pharpur is taking solid measures to ensure the availability of commodities at officially-prescribed rates for citizens.

Apart from efforts, Assistant Commissioner Sohny Saleem paid a visit to various government facilities and petrol pumps across Thesil.

During the inspection, the AC focused on verifying adherence to government-notified rates and checking compliance with established standards.

She checked rates and gauges and warned owners of the filling stations against violations.

The AC said that the administration was committed to implementing the chief minister's 'Awami Agenda' in letter and spirit to extend relief to citizens. She added that an all-out effort would be made to extend the benefits of government's welfare initiatives at the grass-roots level.