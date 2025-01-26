Rates Of Daily-use Commodities Re-fixed
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has re-fixed the prices of various daily use commodities to facilitate the masses.
After chairing a DPCC meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that white grams (big) would be available at Rs.331 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale while its retail price would be Rs.340 per kg.
Similarly white grams (small) would be sold at Rs.245 and Rs.255 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.270 and Rs.280 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.285 and Rs.295 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.254 and Rs.264 per kg, Mung pulses (un-washed) at Rs.365 and Rs.375 per kg, Mash pulses (washed) at Rs.428 and Rs.443 per kg, Mash pulses (un-washed) at Rs.403 and Rs.415 per kg, Lentil pulses (big) at Rs.244 and Rs.254 per kg, Lentil pulses (small) at Rs.261 and Rs.277 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.291 and Rs.301 per kg, rice basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.
255 and Rs.265 per kg, rice basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.240 and Rs.250 per kg and rice Ari at Rs.124 and Rs.129 per kg.
He said that the milk would be avail at Rs.170 per liter in Tehsil and at Rs.160 per liter in other Tehsils while yogurt (Dehi) would be sold at Rs.180 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.170 per kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1600 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1550 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.750 per kg in other Tehsils. Roti (100 grams weight) would be available at Rs.13, Khameer Roti at Rs.18, Naan plain at Rs.20 and coal at Rs.110 per kg, he added.
He further said that rates of poultry products, vegetables and fruits would be released on daily basis. The price control magistrates were also activated to ensure strict implementation on new prices of the daily use items by taking stern action against the profiteering and overcharging, he added.
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP condemns assassination attempt on AJK Speaker4 minutes ago
-
Equine Center started functioning in Chontra4 minutes ago
-
President condemns firing on motorcade of Speaker AJK assembly4 minutes ago
-
Former deputy mayor calls on PM4 minutes ago
-
Rates of daily-use commodities re-fixed4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri expatriates stage protest before Indian Embassy in Brussels marking India's Republic Day as ..4 minutes ago
-
Norwegian athlete and Israr Khattak wins at 5th Islamabad Marathon14 minutes ago
-
Healthy youth inevitable for social change; say experts24 minutes ago
-
Gas prices remain unchanged for most categories, general industry (Captive) sees revision24 minutes ago
-
8,112 POs held this month so far34 minutes ago
-
PHP makes significant arrests, recoveries in early 202544 minutes ago
-
Lahore ranks 5th in world's most polluted cities with AQI of 16644 minutes ago