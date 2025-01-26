Rates of daily-use commodities re-fixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has re-fixed the prices of various daily use commodities to facilitate the masses.

After chairing a DPCC meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that white grams (big) would be available at Rs.331 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale while its retail price would be Rs.340 per kg.

Similarly white grams (small) would be sold at Rs.245 and Rs.255 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.270 and Rs.280 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.260 and Rs.270 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.285 and Rs.295 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.254 and Rs.264 per kg, Mung pulses (un-washed) at Rs.365 and Rs.375 per kg, Mash pulses (washed) at Rs.428 and Rs.443 per kg, Mash pulses (un-washed) at Rs.403 and Rs.415 per kg, Lentil pulses (big) at Rs.244 and Rs.254 per kg, Lentil pulses (small) at Rs.261 and Rs.277 per kg, gram powder (Besan) at Rs.291 and Rs.301 per kg, rice basmati Super Karnal (old) at Rs.

255 and Rs.265 per kg, rice basmati Super Karnal (new) at Rs.240 and Rs.250 per kg and rice Ari at Rs.124 and Rs.129 per kg.

He said that the milk would be avail at Rs.170 per liter in Tehsil and at Rs.160 per liter in other Tehsils while yogurt (Dehi) would be sold at Rs.180 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.170 per kg in other Tehsils, mutton at Rs.1600 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.1550 per kg in other Tehsils, beef at Rs.800 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.750 per kg in other Tehsils. Roti (100 grams weight) would be available at Rs.13, Khameer Roti at Rs.18, Naan plain at Rs.20 and coal at Rs.110 per kg, he added.

He further said that rates of poultry products, vegetables and fruits would be released on daily basis. The price control magistrates were also activated to ensure strict implementation on new prices of the daily use items by taking stern action against the profiteering and overcharging, he added.