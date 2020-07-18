Rates of edibles items go up before Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) ::Before Eid-ul-Adha , hoarders and profiteers have started looting the aggrieved people as prices of edibles items including vegetables go up in the district.

During a visit to the vegetables markets and bazaars, the price of tomatoes increased from Rs 30 to Rs 80 per Kg, the price of onion has gone up by Rs 20 to 25, the price of potato has also increased Rs 15 per kg.

The profiteering mafia has increased the price of vegetables and fruits and other edibles items, made a task for the middle class to go for Qurbani.

When contacted the people said that it was the responsibility of the food department to play its role in maintaining stability in the prices of basic necessities for the people. They also demanded from the district administration to thoroughly monitor the prices to discourage the trend of illicit profiteering.