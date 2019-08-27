UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ratings Of FFCL Reaffirmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:32 PM

Ratings of FFCL reaffirmed

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited at double A minus /A-one

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity ratings of Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited at double A minus /A-one.

The medium to long-term rating of `A1' denotes high credit quality coupled with strong protection factors. Moreover, risk factors may vary slightly with possible changes in the economy, said press release on Tuesday.

The short-term rating of `A-1' denotes high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors.

Outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on December 22, 2017.

The assigned ratings take into account strong sponsorship profile as majority of the shareholding of the company is held by Fatima Group and Arif Habib Group through their group companies and individual representatives.

The business risk profile of FATIMA is also underpinned by well-diversified product portfolio.

The company is involved in manufacturing and supply of urea, Nitrogen Phosphate, and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate fertilizers through a dealer network of 4,863 retailers in 61 districts of Pakistan.

The ratings also factor in positive earnings trajectory, improving cash flows generation, and decline in leverage indicators on a timeline basis.

The ratings draw comfort from access to concessionary gas, which provides a cushion against the increasing gas prices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company May December Gas 2017 From Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

PITB`s Plan9 Startups Win Positions at Dunya EduFe ..

8 minutes ago

Zulfi seeks top private firms' help to promote tou ..

8 minutes ago

Rain expected Sindh b/w Tuesday to Thursday: Met O ..

8 minutes ago

French President Macron Sees Alienating Russia Fro ..

8 minutes ago

Japan's Minister Warns N.Korea Developing Missiles ..

8 minutes ago

IGP-Sindh reviews police investigation related to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.