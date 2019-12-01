Ratio of tax filers, non-tax revenue have increased in country: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Hamad Azhar Sunday said the ratio of tax filers and non-tax revenue have increased in the country.

The domestic tax collection is also showing upward trend, he said talking to a private news channel.

"We will achieve 3.4 per cent tax to growth domestic product (GDP) in the next three to four years," he added.

In reply to a question about mini budget, the minister said there is no need to announce mini budget.

He hoped that visible improvement can be observed in the third and fourth phases regarding tax collection.