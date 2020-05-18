Ration among PTI workers distributed

We have come to workers now after distributing ration across Sindh province,' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hunaid Lakhani said here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :'We have come to workers now after distributing ration across Sindh province,' Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hunaid Lakhani said here.

He said that the real power of the PTI was its workers.

He stated this after distributing ration among the PTI workers of Nazimabad area of the metropolis, according to a communique.

Hunaid Lakhani asked if they would not take care of the party workers then who would do it.

He said that the ration after 24 hours would also be distributed among workers in Malir.