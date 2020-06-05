Ration and cash Eidi distributed among children of Zumong Kor Institute

Ration and Eidi in cash were distributed among the children of the Zumong Kor Model Institute here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Ration and Eidi in cash were distributed among the children of the Zumong Kor Model Institute here on Friday.

All precautionary measures were adopted during the medical check-up of the children and distribution of ration and Eidi.

In the first phase cash has been distributed among the children for bearing the expenses other than clothes and shoes.

Spark of Hope Foundation, a Canadian charity organization, distributed rations among the families of the children.

In this connection arrangements were also made to deliver the package in Peshawar, Charsadda, Dir, Swat and even in merged tribal areas.

Meanwhile, Chairman Institute Management Committee Ehsanullah and Member Committee Shagufta Gul also visited all the sections of the institute and appreciated the administration.

The heads of sections thanked the government, Zumong Kor Administration and the Spark of Hope Foundation.

Spark of Hope Foundation's Director Saeed Ahmed thanked all the members involved in the charity work and appreciated their efforts.