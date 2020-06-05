UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ration And Cash Eidi Distributed Among Children Of Zumong Kor Institute

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 03:08 PM

Ration and cash Eidi distributed among children of Zumong Kor Institute

Ration and Eidi in cash were distributed among the children of the Zumong Kor Model Institute here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Ration and Eidi in cash were distributed among the children of the Zumong Kor Model Institute here on Friday.

All precautionary measures were adopted during the medical check-up of the children and distribution of ration and Eidi.

In the first phase cash has been distributed among the children for bearing the expenses other than clothes and shoes.

Spark of Hope Foundation, a Canadian charity organization, distributed rations among the families of the children.

In this connection arrangements were also made to deliver the package in Peshawar, Charsadda, Dir, Swat and even in merged tribal areas.

Meanwhile, Chairman Institute Management Committee Ehsanullah and Member Committee Shagufta Gul also visited all the sections of the institute and appreciated the administration.

The heads of sections thanked the government, Zumong Kor Administration and the Spark of Hope Foundation.

Spark of Hope Foundation's Director Saeed Ahmed thanked all the members involved in the charity work and appreciated their efforts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Swat Charsadda Dir All Government

Recent Stories

'Women who serve the country are our precious asse ..

2 minutes ago

Notices issued to healthcare facilities for not fo ..

2 minutes ago

2.460 Kg Hash seized,nine arrested

2 minutes ago

MPs' Salaries & llowances Amendment Bill 2020 tabl ..

2 minutes ago

Seventh tranche of PPEs,ventilators despatched to ..

23 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road mishaps in Mianwali

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.