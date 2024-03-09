Ration Bags Being Dsitributed Under Nigehban Ramazan Package
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2024 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Ration bags are being distributed to deserving individuals in Bahawalpur district under the Nigehban Ramazan Package.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is overseeing the distribution, where Assistant Commissioners of the district, along with their teams, are distributing ration bags to the deserving on their doorsteps.
The DC mentioned that the data for the Nigehban Ramazan Package has been digitalized, and an app developed by the PITB is being used to securely store the complete data of the package.
In Bahawalpur district, under the Ramazan Package, food hampers are being respectfully distributed to deserving individuals.
It was stated that in the Bahawalpur district, as many as 256,133 families will receive food hampers under the Ramazan Package.
It was also revealed that the food hamper includes high-quality 2 kg rice, 2 kg ghee, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg besan, and 10 kg flour. Assistant Commissioners, Punjab Food Authority, Livestock, Food Department, and Industry Department officials are ensuring the quality and specified quantity of items.
