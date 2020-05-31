UrduPoint.com
Ration Bags, Cloths Distributed Among Villagers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Ration bags, cloths distributed among villagers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and head of Baitul Mal Sindh, Hunaid Lakhani, visited Sathi Jat, a historical village in Thatta, and handed out ration bags, cloths and gifts among villagers.

According to a communique here on Sunday, he distributed the ration bags, cloths and gifts to more than three hundred families.

He said that the Sathi Jat was a hundred years old village.

'It is difficult to drink salty water of the village,' he said, adding that the villagers were eating fish without oil and spices.

Hunaid alleged that it was the result of corruption by former politicians that thepoverty had reached at this level.

