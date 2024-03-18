Open Menu

Ration Bags Delivered To 49,498 People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Ration bags delivered to 49,498 people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that ration bags had been delivered to the doorsteps of 49,498 deserving people under the 'Nigehban Ramazan package'.

He expressed these views at a special meeting of revenue officers in connection with the package.

"To ensure the quality of food items in the ration bags prepared for the Ramazan package, the Food Authority is regularly issuing sample taking certificates of flour, ghee, rice, sugar and gram flour.

According to the vision of the Chief Minister, the distribution of ration will complete in a few days," he added.

He directed the officers to speed up the verification and distribution of the Ramazan package.

Over 118,336 ration bags will be distributed in Sialkot district. The distribution under the supervision of assistant commissioners of the four tehsils of Sialkot district is going on rapidly. A deadline has been given to all revenue officers.

