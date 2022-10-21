Ration bags distributed among 12,500 flood affected families: Sindh Info Minister

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday said that relief activities in flood affected areas of the province were still underway and ration bags were provided to 12,500 more families during the last 24 hours.

The minister in a statement issued here said that 1,310 tents, 800 mosquito nets and 394 plastic tarpaulins were also distributed among the flood stricken families.

Giving district wise details of distribution of ration bags he informed that 2,000 families in district Jacobabad, 4,000 in Qamber Shahdadkot and Shaheed Benazirabad each, 1,500 in Naushehro Feroze and 250 families in district Umerkot received ration bags during last 24 hours.

Sharjeel Memon said that since start of relief operations in Sindh, a total of 1,879,095 ration bags, 628,786 tents, 542,830 plastic tarpaulins, 804,811 litres of mineral water and 182,023 cauldrons of cooked food besides other necessary items had been provided to the flood affected population across the province.

Moreover, an amount of Rs. 45.378 billion was disbursed to 1,815,116 beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Program in Sindh up to October 20 as PM's flood relief cash assistance, he informed and added that Sindh province had the most number of BISP beneficiaries who received cash assistance from the Federal government.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods 792 precious lives had been lost while 8422 people got injured.

