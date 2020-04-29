Ration bags distributed among 140 Hindus

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed on Wednesday distributed ration bags among 140 persons from the Hindu community, who have rendered jobless due to the coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said the the Punjab Government was aware of the problems being faced by the people due to the pandemic.

The distribution of ration bags was the evidence that the government was standing with the people during the hard time.

The minority communities were an integral part of the society and the government make efforts to resolve their problems, he added.