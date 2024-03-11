Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that ration bags were distributed among 59,098 families after verification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that ration bags were distributed among 59,098 families after verification

in Faisalabad under Negahban Ramzan Package.

He said that 350,549 women were registered under Benazir Income

Support Programme (BISP) and out of them, 165,799 females were

verified so far.

He said that verification process was accelerated so that ration bags

could be provided to all registered poor families.

He also visited the warehouse and reviewed preparation of ration bags.

He also checked weight of ration packets and quality of commodities.

The entire machinery of district administration was activated for the

distribution of ration bags under a fair and transparent manner, he added.