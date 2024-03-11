Open Menu

Ration Bags Distributed Among 59,098 Families After Verification: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 06:02 PM

Ration bags distributed among 59,098 families after verification: DC

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that ration bags were distributed among 59,098 families after verification

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Monday that ration bags were distributed among 59,098 families after verification

in Faisalabad under Negahban Ramzan Package.

He said that 350,549 women were registered under Benazir Income

Support Programme (BISP) and out of them, 165,799 females were

verified so far.

He said that verification process was accelerated so that ration bags

could be provided to all registered poor families.

He also visited the warehouse and reviewed preparation of ration bags.

He also checked weight of ration packets and quality of commodities.

The entire machinery of district administration was activated for the

distribution of ration bags under a fair and transparent manner, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Women All Weight

Recent Stories

PSX loses 38 points

PSX loses 38 points

5 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violat ..

PSL 9: Qaladnars’ Sikandar Raza fined for violating code of conduct

50 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 04 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

Federal cabinet sworn in at President House

60 minutes ago
 Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in D ..

Work in underway to resolve drainage problems in Daska: minister

5 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violatio ..

Lahore Qalandar's Sikandar Raza fined for violation of code of conduct

5 minutes ago
Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago
 China Development Bank ups support for urban villa ..

China Development Bank ups support for urban village renovation

5 minutes ago
 Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak fo ..

Business, office hours during Ramzan-ul-Mubarak for banking sector

5 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

Al-Shifa treated 30 mln people in three decades

5 minutes ago
 Blood camp held at SNGPL office

Blood camp held at SNGPL office

5 minutes ago
 Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on in ..

Most markets fall after strong US data, eyes on inflation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan