Ration Bags Distributed Among Destitute Non-Muslim Individuals In Tando Adam

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Ration Bags Distributed Among destitute Non-Muslim Individuals in Tando Adam

A ration distribution ceremony was held at Madrasa Shams-ul-Huda in Tando Adam, where over 56 non-Muslim deserving individuals received ration bags

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A ration distribution ceremony was held at Madrasa Shams-ul-Huda in Tando Adam, where over 56 non-Muslim deserving individuals received ration bags.

The event was organized under the patronage of Mufti Aftab Junejo, while the city's well-known social figure, Sir Iqbal Ahmed, distributed the ration among the needy.

Speaking to the media on this occasion, Mufti Aftab Junejo, Sir Iqbal Ahmed and others emphasized that their mission is to serve humanity beyond religious boundaries.

They stressed that just as deserving Muslim families are supported, the needs of Hindu underprivileged individuals should also be considered.

It was also mentioned that two days before the holy month of Ramadan, 200 deserving Muslim families received ration bags, sponsored by Babar Bhai, who resides in the USA.

The organizers affirmed that this noble initiative of serving humanity will continue, aiming to support those in need, regardless of their faith or background.

