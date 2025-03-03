Ration Bags Distributed Among Destitute Non-Muslim Individuals In Tando Adam
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
A ration distribution ceremony was held at Madrasa Shams-ul-Huda in Tando Adam, where over 56 non-Muslim deserving individuals received ration bags
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A ration distribution ceremony was held at Madrasa Shams-ul-Huda in Tando Adam, where over 56 non-Muslim deserving individuals received ration bags.
The event was organized under the patronage of Mufti Aftab Junejo, while the city's well-known social figure, Sir Iqbal Ahmed, distributed the ration among the needy.
Speaking to the media on this occasion, Mufti Aftab Junejo, Sir Iqbal Ahmed and others emphasized that their mission is to serve humanity beyond religious boundaries.
They stressed that just as deserving Muslim families are supported, the needs of Hindu underprivileged individuals should also be considered.
It was also mentioned that two days before the holy month of Ramadan, 200 deserving Muslim families received ration bags, sponsored by Babar Bhai, who resides in the USA.
The organizers affirmed that this noble initiative of serving humanity will continue, aiming to support those in need, regardless of their faith or background.
Recent Stories
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..
Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot8 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco8 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman8 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan46 seconds ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation47 seconds ago
-
PA passes resolution to increase electricity rates, local revenue from Koto hydropower project49 seconds ago
-
AST, hospital Gilgit a beacon of hope for vision-related ailments51 seconds ago
-
DC holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 8 suspects5 minutes ago
-
Harsh penalities' bill for drug related offenses in educational institutions passed5 minutes ago
-
India using militaristic, communal tactics to stifle voice of Kashmiris: APHC5 minutes ago