Ration bags distributed among flood-hit people in SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Ration bags were distributed among flood-hit people in relief camp setup by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sanghar Campus.

According to a press release, Director SBBU Sanghar campus Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro on the occasion said that The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Professor Dr.

Amanat Ali Jalbani taking efforts to help flood-hit people on self help basis to mitigate their sufferings.

He also appealed to philanthropists and residents of Sanghar to come forward and help destitute people in this difficult time so that maximum relief could be ensured to flood-hit people.

Lecturer Ahmed Raza, Deputy Registrar Muhammad Tufail Memon, Librarian Aajiz Balaadi, Shabbir Ahmed Kumbhar, nadeem Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.