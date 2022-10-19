UrduPoint.com

Ration Bags Distributed Among More 76,567 Flood Affected Families: Sindh Info Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Wednesday, said that relief activities in flood affected areas of the province were continue and ration bags were provided to 76,567 more families in previous 24 hours

The minister, in a statement issued, here said that 9000 mosquito nets for cattle and 35,000 jerry cans were also distributed among the flood stricken families.

He informed that ration bags were distributed in district Badin to 5750 families, in Dadu to 17114, Hyderabad 3000, Mirpur Khas 3500, Jacobabad 1774, Larkana 2438, Qamber Shahdadkot 3968, Khairpur Mir's 999, Thatta 10000, Sujjawal 13000, Shaheed Benazirabad 6263, Naushehro Feroze 1500, Sanghar 6261 and in district Tharparkar to 1000 flood affected families.

Sharjeel Memon said that since start of relief operations in Sindh, a total of 1,839,845 ration bags, 626,514 tents, 541,542 plastic tarpaulins, 3,282,337 mosquito nets, 803,811 litres of mineral water, 107,975 jerry cans, 173,623 cauldron of cooked food and other necessary items have been provided to the flood affected population across the province.

He said that still 195,252 IDPs including 41,218 children and 38,556 women were present in relief camps who were being provided with two meals a day and medical facilities.

Sharjeel Memon informed that due to recent heavy rains and floods 786 precious lives had been lost while 8422 people got injured.

