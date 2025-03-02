Ration Bags Distributed To Deserving Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 11:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Saiban Kisan Society distributed ration bags containing rice, pulses, sugar,
tea, soft drinks and other items, to 250 families in Uch Sharif area.
The ration bags were distributed at a ceremony by price Control Magistrate
Imran Haider Siyyal, under the supervision of district administration.
Speaking on the occasion, the Price Control Magistrate said that no one
would be allowed to sale out groceries and food items at higher rates at
shops in markets. “The shopkeepers will have to face penalties, if they
are found involved in profiteering,” he warned.
