Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Tuesday said that ration bags’ distribution had been accelerated in Faisalabad to facilitate the maximum people during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh on Tuesday said that ration bags’ distribution had been accelerated in Faisalabad to facilitate the maximum people during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that there were total 350,549 families registered with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in district Faisalabad out of which verification of 172,109 families was completed so far.

He said that 6310 families were verified in the district during last 24 hours and ration bags under Negahban Ramzan Package were distributed to 69,867 families so far.

He directed the distribution teams to ensure provision of ration bags at doorsteps of the registered families and no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard.

He also reviewed implementation on Chief Minister’s Governance Steps and said that public complaints should be redressed on war-footing in addition to sorting out the pending complaints within 24 hours.