Ration bags to be distributed among daily wagers on Saturday; Imtiaz Sheikh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh Friday said the ration bags would be distributed by the provincial government among the daily wagers during the lockdown till Saturday evening.

He was presiding over a meeting of a committee, formed by the provincial government for distribution of ration bags among needy people, held at the Planning and Development office. He said the ration bags would include flour, rice, sugar, pulses, ghee, tea, and other essential items, according to a press release.

The minister said all the arrangements had been finalized by the Sindh government and the data compilation of the deserving needy people was in final stages.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that for the purpose Rs 20 million had been allocated for each district of the province. He added that monthly Zakat amount has been raised from Rs 3000 to Rs 6000.

The meeting was attended by Chairman P&D Waseem Ahmed, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Finance, Secretary school Education, Secretary College education and Secretary Zakat and Ushr while all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of different districts of the province also attended the meeting via video-link.