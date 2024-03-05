Ration Bags to be distributed among deserving families by Mar 20

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that distribution of 216,765 ration bags under "Negaheban Ramzan Package" would be completed by March 20.

He said this during his visit to check packaging of the eatables at Jinnah library Warehouse here on Tuesday.

The ration bags are being distributed under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's special initiative " Negahban Ramzan Package".

He added that each deserving family would get ration at the doorstep.