Ration, Cash Distributed Among 150 Differently Abled People

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:19 PM

Ration, cash distributed among 150 differently abled people

Known philanthropist and former president Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Jalal-uddin Roomi distributed ration and cash among 150 differently abled people at Shujabad here Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :

The ration included flour, rice, pulses, sugar and other commodities of daily use was disbursed in a ceremony attended by Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak, President Shujabad deaf association Ghulam Mustafa, AC Muhammad Zubair and others.

Mr Roomi announced to set-up a fund with seed money Rs 2.5 million for welfare of differently abled people saying that rupees 50000 will be given to each special person for running a business on small scale to earn livelihood after COVID-19.

He termed social welfare work a dire need of the hour at Shujabad.

Former provincial minister urged upon other philanthropists to donate for the fund.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Aamer Khattak thanked Roomi family for their generous support to the deserving and needy people.

He informed that government has extended financial assistance to 316,972 people affected from the global pandemic adding that it had hit the daily wagers the most.

Over Rs three billion financial assistance was extended under Ehsaas Emergency Relief Programme in the district.

He said that Roomi family had actively helped the poor and needy in testing times.

More Stories From Pakistan

