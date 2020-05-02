Ration, cash distributed among Eunuchs in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Alipur Tehsil Irfan Hanjra distributed cash and Ration among eunuchs here on Saturday.

Taking on the viral video of eunuchs of the city Alipur in which they were bagging for financial help, the Assistant Commissioner Irfan Hanjra called the eunuchs community in his office and distributed cash and Ration among them.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Hanjra said that government utilizing all possible resources to facilitate deserving people of the country during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Eunuchs lauded the assistant commissioner for providing them Ration and cash terming it a blessing for them during the lockdown. They said that ceremonies of marriages have been closed due to COVID-19 which was the only source of income for them.