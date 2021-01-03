UrduPoint.com
Ration, Construction Material Provided To Fire Affected People In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 09:50 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Thar Foundation has distributed ration and construction material among people affected by recent fire incidents.

According to details, monthly ration and building material was provided to two villages Mataro Saand and Aban Lanjo of Islamkot taluka.

General Manager Thar Foundation Naseer Memon on the occasion said that Thar Foundation has always provided relief during the crucial hours and damages caused by natural disasters aiming to protect needy and destitute people of Tharparkar.

