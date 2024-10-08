Open Menu

Ration Dispatched For Christian Community From Governor House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 09:07 PM

Ration dispatched for Christian community from Governor House

A truck load, comprising ration bags, was dispatched to Faith Mission Churches to be distributed among underprivileged members of the Christian community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A truck load, comprising ration bags, was dispatched to Faith Mission Churches to be distributed among underprivileged members of the Christian community.

According to Governor House spokesman, in the directives of Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, ration bags were dispatched on the request of Christian leader Pastor Amjad Farooq.

Over 850,000 ration bags so far been distributed among Christian community members from Sindh Governor House under various welfare initiatives, spokesman added.

