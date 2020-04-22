UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among 150 Transgenders, Porters

Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:03 PM

Ration distributed among 150 transgenders, porters

Divisional administration Wednesday distributed ration among 150 members of transgender community and porters facing problems due to partial lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Divisional administration Wednesday distributed ration among 150 members of transgender community and porters facing problems due to partial lockdown.

Hundred (100) bags of ration were distributed among porters (Qulis) and another 50 bags donated by NGO, Best Pakistan, were handed over to the Guru i.e elder of transgender community on Wednesday on the orders of commissioner Multan division Shan ul Haq.

Commissioner said in a statement that porters (Qulis) were facing troubles in making both ends meet due to closure of train operations while transgender community was also among those unable to earn livelihood due to partial lockdown.

He said that ration was arranged with the help of NGOs and philanthropists.

Transgenders and porters thanked Punjab government and commissioner for extending much needed help to them.

Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, and assistant commissioners Khawaja Umair, Shahzad Mahboob and Dr Abida Fareed were also present.

