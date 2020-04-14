UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ration Distributed Among 1500 Families Affected By Lockdown: Ziaullah Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

Ration distributed among 1500 families affected by lockdown: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Emergency Response Unit has distributed ration among 1500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Emergency Response Unit has distributed ration among 1500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus..

In a statement , he said the emergency unit will provide food supplies to daily wagers and poor people in current situation after coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency supply unit comprises NGO workers, social activists, political parties representatives and other local elders.

" We have compiled data of 2000 daily wagers in Kohat till date and soon we will provide them rations for one month ".

He urged people to stay home and observe social distancing, which can help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The advisor said donations being collected from local philanthropists to provide help to large number of families and cater needs of people affected by lockdown.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Poor From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President to convene a meeting on April 18 to mull ..

11 minutes ago

Libya's GNA Says Captures Nearly Whole Coastal Are ..

1 minute ago

I underestimated Babar Azam's ability, Dale Steyn

1 minute ago

Surveillance teams asked to regularly monitor deng ..

1 minute ago

Killer of British national woman arrested

1 minute ago

IMF sees eurozone economy crashing by 7.5% this ye ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.