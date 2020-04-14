Ration distributed among 1500 families affected by lockdown: Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that Emergency Response Unit has distributed ration among 1500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus

In a statement , he said the emergency unit will provide food supplies to daily wagers and poor people in current situation after coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency supply unit comprises NGO workers, social activists, political parties representatives and other local elders.

" We have compiled data of 2000 daily wagers in Kohat till date and soon we will provide them rations for one month ".

He urged people to stay home and observe social distancing, which can help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The advisor said donations being collected from local philanthropists to provide help to large number of families and cater needs of people affected by lockdown.