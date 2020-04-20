UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among 200 Deserving Families In Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A karachi based NGOs have distributed ration to 200 needy families of district.

According to a handout, representatives of Karachi based Citizens Welfare Organizations (CWO) arrived at Sanghar and distributed ration among 200 deserving families/ Arrangements for distributions rations were made by prominent social worker Aamir Rajput aong with his team at government Degree Collage Sanghar. On the occasion, CWO's representative Noureen Jamal said that Sanghar was his native city and I cant forsake people of Sanghar in relief activities and in a situation of deadly pandemic situation.

The Sanghar social worker Amir Rajput greeted Citizens Welfare Organization and others organizations for conducting relief activities in Sanghar and said that there was a large numbers of affected people due to lock-down across the district and to help them was a services of humanity.

Bhaktawar Jamal the CWO's leader, Riaz Ali, Professor Nawaz Kambhar, District manager of Hands Sanghar Mansoor Jabbar Memon and others were present on the occasion.

