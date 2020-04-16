UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among 2000 Families Affected By Lockdown: Ziaullah Bangash

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday said that Emergency Response Unit has distributed ration among 2000 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus.

In a statement, he said the emergency unit would provide food supplies to daily wagers and poor people in current situation after coronavirus outbreak.

The emergency supply unit comprised NGO workers, social activists, political parties representatives and other local elders.

" We have compiled data of 2000 daily wagers in Kohat till date and soon we will provide them food rations for 10 days ".

He urged people to stay home and observe social distancing, which could help fight coronavirus pandemic.

The adviser said donations being collected from local philanthropists to provide help to large number of families and cater needs of people affected by lockdown.

