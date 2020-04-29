UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among 2500 Deserving Families: Ziaullah Bangash

Wed 29th April 2020

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that Emergency Response Unit had distributed ration among 2500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Wednesday said that Emergency Response Unit had distributed ration among 2500 needy families effected by lockdown due to coronavirus.

In a statement, he said the emergency unit would provide ration to daily wagers and poor people in the challenging situation.

The emergency supply unit comprised NGO workers, social activists, political parties representatives and other local elders.

" We have compiled data of daily wagers in Kohat till date and soon will provide them food rations during lockdown ," he added.

`He urged people to stay home and observe social distancing, which could help fight the pandemic.

The adviser said donations being collected from local philanthropists to provide help to large number of families and cater needs of people affected by the lockdown.

