Ration Distributed Among 300 Needy Families In Dera Murad Jamali

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :In the light of the orders of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, during the month of Ramadan, on directive of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad Ayesha Zehri, ration distributed among 300 indigent people and laborer.

Ration distribution process was held at Officer Club Dera Murad Jamali.

Ration was distributed to all people under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Asadullah Samalani and Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Satakzai.

On this occasion, the initiative of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was greatly appreciated on behalf of the deserving people.

It is a welcome initiative by the government to distribute ration to the poor on the occasion of the month of fasting and Eid, they said.

They said that providing ration to the homes of the poor and indigent has reduced their hardships.

