Ration Distributed Among 50 Deserving Families Ahead Of Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Ration distributed among 50 deserving families ahead of Eid

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Ration bags were distributed among 50 deserving families by a welfare foundation at 168/10-R Marriwala on Sunday ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi while speaking the ration distribution ceremony said that serving the humanity was a noble cause and such people were blessings by God on the God's earth.

DC hailed the Al-khidmat foundation for serving the deserving segments of the society.

President of the foundation Rawan Irtafa Ziaullah introduced the welfare foundation and paid glowing tribute to DC Zaheer Abbas over his services in all sections of life.

Large number of notables of the area were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

