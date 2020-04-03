Ration distributed among 500 families in Khairpur

Bilawal Bhutto Foundation, Chief, Fida Hussain Wassan on Friday said ration bags among 500 families had been distributed in Khairpur and more bags would be distributed among the needy people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Bilawal Bhutto Foundation, Chief, Fida Hussain Wassan on Friday said ration bags among 500 families had been distributed in Khairpur and more bags would be distributed among the needy people affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that the foundation also provided medicine free-of-cost to the needy people.

Wassan said, "We will In Sha Allah defeat coronavirus as the morale of the nation was high against the coronavirus. The foundation distributed sanitizers among the people of the Kot Diji Taluka and other areas of Khairpur district so that they could save themselves from coronavirus."He requested all philanthropists to come forward and help the people in this time of trial.