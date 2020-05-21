UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among 7000 Families Across Country: PTCL

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:03 AM

Ration distributed among 7000 families across country: PTCL

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the Holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the Holy month of Ramazan.

PTCL had taken numerous measures to provide support to the people in these trying times. A comprehensive nationwide Ramazan ration drive activity had concluded, where ration packs were distributed among over 7000 families in 30 cities across Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, said a news release on Wednesday.

The ration drive was conducted with the assistance of philanthropic partners; Alkhidmat, Saylani and Akhuwat.

PTCL has also provided support to the Shaukat Khanum Research Center for the purpose of augmenting its testing facilities. Moreover, the company has sponsored the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) 120-bed Quarantine Facility in Rawalpindi and also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for approximately 500 frontline workers to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, "This is a moment of great pride for PTCL as our Razakaar force has significantly contributed through their efforts to support the nation during the ongoing crisis. Furthermore, our employees have also donated generously to the PTCL Razakaar Trust to support deserving communities across Pakistan. During the pandemic, PTCL has made concerted efforts to not only keep the nation connected, but also spread happiness and positivity amongst people to observe Ramazan in its true spirit."PTCL being a socially aware and responsible organization, is committed to extend its support for worthy causes that enhance the lives of individuals and communities during the pandemic.

