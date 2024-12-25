Ration Distributed Among 900 Christian Families
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The district administration disbursed ration bags among 900 Christ families as Christmas gifts from the Punjab government.
According to the spokesperson here on Wednesday, in line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Marriam Nawaz Shareef, the district administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim,
distributed dry ration bags among 900 Christ families including 300 bags in Sargodha,300 bags in Bhulwal,100 bags in Sillanwali,100 bags in Sahiwal,50 bags in Shahpur and 100 bags in Kotmomin.
The DC himself and Assistant Commissioner concerned delivered bags.
Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim said that the distribution of dry rations among deserving Christian families was to show them that the Punjab government was standing with them in their joys and happiness.
