Ration distributed among corona affectees, needy people

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon Monday said that social work being carried out by Hilal-e-ahmer for destitute people could not be neglected.

He expressed these views while distributing 400 ration bags among coronavirus affected people by Hilal-e-ahmer in citizen Gymkhana. The DC asked philanthropists to come forward and help needy people of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Hilal-e-ahmer Secretary Azhar Abass said that after carrying out three days survey as many as 400 ration bags have been distributed among 200 families including widows, disabled persons and corona hit people which were donated by German Red crescent.

The deputy commissioner said that Hilal-e-ahmer has always helped destitute and deserving people in need of hour and would continue its efforts.

Among others, provincial coordinator Muhammad Sajjad, social worker Muhammad Bux kapri, Programme Manager Ghulam Rasool, coordinators volunteers and other representatives were also present on this occasion.