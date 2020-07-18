UrduPoint.com
Ration Distributed Among Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) ::Ration packages were distributed among 60 families of the minorities of Kohat, Hangu, Tall and Bannu under the auspices of Senator Talha Mehmood Foundation here on Saturday.

The ration packages to 60 families of minority community distributed in Prem Nagar Hangu. Minority MPA Sardar Ranjit Singh, former Nazim Farid Singh, Pandit Hari Dhyal Sindhu, minority leaders Father William Rahat Khetolak Church Kohat, Pastor Danish Masih and others were also present on the occasion.

MPA Sardar Ranjit Singh distributed ration packages containing flour, rice, ghee and other items to 50 minority families of Hangu and 10 minority families of Tall.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Ranjit Singh said the foundation has started the work of practical assistance to poor and needy families across the country under a noble mission on which JUI leader Center Talha Mahmoud deserved tributes.

He said that he would also distribute packages to minority families in other districts including Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan and Peshawar. President all Minorities Pandit Hari Dayal Sindhu and others were also paid tributes to Senator Talha Mahmood for his service to humanity.

